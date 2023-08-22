Kyle Tucker vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 132 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .524. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 85 of 122 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.7%).
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (18.0%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (41.8%), with two or more RBI in 25 of them (20.5%).
- He has scored at least once 52 times this season (42.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.270
|AVG
|.321
|.355
|OBP
|.397
|.441
|SLG
|.598
|22
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|17
|33
|RBI
|59
|28/29
|K/BB
|39/31
|11
|SB
|13
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, June 16 against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.05, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
