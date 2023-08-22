Jose Altuve vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Red Sox.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .322 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Altuve is batting .292 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 39 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.9%).
- He has scored in 33 of 55 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.292
|AVG
|.352
|.406
|OBP
|.421
|.434
|SLG
|.602
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|23/19
|K/BB
|18/13
|5
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Houck (3-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, June 16, the right-hander threw four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
