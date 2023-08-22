The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Red Sox.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .322 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Altuve is batting .292 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 39 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.9%).

He has scored in 33 of 55 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .292 AVG .352 .406 OBP .421 .434 SLG .602 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 16 23/19 K/BB 18/13 5 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings