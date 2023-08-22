Chas McCormick vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.
- McCormick has had a hit in 53 of 83 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.1%).
- He has homered in 19.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has an RBI in 26 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.314
|AVG
|.259
|.390
|OBP
|.359
|.607
|SLG
|.483
|20
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|23
|42/15
|K/BB
|48/18
|8
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, June 16, the right-hander threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
