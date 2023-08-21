Monday's MLB slate features the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (57-67) take on the Chicago Cubs (64-59)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 22 HR, 68 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 22 HR, 68 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 60 RBI)

CHC Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (67-57) face the San Francisco Giants (65-59)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.295 AVG, 12 HR, 50 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.295 AVG, 12 HR, 50 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.301 AVG, 17 HR, 43 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -142 +121 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) host the St. Louis Cardinals (55-70)

The Cardinals will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.284 AVG, 26 HR, 85 RBI)

STL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -125 +104 10

The Atlanta Braves (80-43) play host to the New York Mets (58-67)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 39 HR, 94 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -225 +184 10.5

The Chicago White Sox (49-75) face the Seattle Mariners (69-55)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 79 RBI)

SEA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -188 +159 8.5

The Houston Astros (70-55) host the Boston Red Sox (66-58)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.272 AVG, 29 HR, 85 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -129 +108 9

The Los Angeles Angels (61-64) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (64-61)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -134 +113 9

The San Diego Padres (59-66) face the Miami Marlins (64-61)

The Marlins will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.357 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

SD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -197 +165 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) play the Texas Rangers (72-52)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.274 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Christian Walker (.274 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 79 RBI)

TEX Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -159 +135 9

The Oakland Athletics (34-90) face the Kansas City Royals (40-86)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

OAK Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -132 +111 8.5

