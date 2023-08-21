Kayla Day 2023 US Open Odds
Kayla Day goes into the US Open after her National Bank Open came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Marie Bouzkova in the round of 64. Day's opening match is against Sorana Cirstea (in the round of 128). Day currently has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Day at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Day's Next Match
In her opening match at the US Open, Day will play Cirstea on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Day is listed at +260 to win her next match versus Cirstea.
Kayla Day Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +50000
Day Stats
- In her last tournament, the National Bank Open, Day was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 37-ranked Bouzkova, 6-7, 3-6.
- Day has not won any of her nine tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 13-9.
- In six tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Day has gone 5-6.
- Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Day has played 22 matches and 22.1 games per match.
- Day, in 11 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 22.8 games per match and won 50.2% of them.
- Day, over the past 12 months, has won 62.7% of her service games and 36.6% of her return games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Day has won 67.2% of her games on serve and 26.2% on return.
