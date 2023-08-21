Jacob Meyers vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Red Sox Player Props
|Astros vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Red Sox
|Astros vs Red Sox Odds
|Astros vs Red Sox Prediction
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .228.
- Meyers has had a hit in 46 of 86 games this season (53.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.3%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this year (19 of 86), with more than one RBI seven times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.2% of his games this year (32 of 86), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Mauricio Dubon
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.198
|AVG
|.255
|.286
|OBP
|.319
|.328
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|43/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|2
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Paxton (7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together a 3.34 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.