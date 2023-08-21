On Monday, Alex Bregman (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks while batting .252.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (77 of 124), with more than one hit 33 times (26.6%).

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has driven in a run in 51 games this season (41.1%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .261 AVG .243 .364 OBP .338 .425 SLG .430 17 XBH 24 9 HR 11 37 RBI 44 32/34 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings