Yordan Alvarez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yordan Alvarez (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Mariners
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .271 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 56 of 78 games this season (71.8%) Alvarez has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- In 19 games this year, he has homered (24.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 43.6% of his games this year, Alvarez has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (56.4%), including nine multi-run games (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.264
|AVG
|.280
|.362
|OBP
|.399
|.466
|SLG
|.652
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|36
|39/20
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hancock (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.