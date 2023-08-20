On Sunday, Yordan Alvarez (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .271 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks.

In 56 of 78 games this season (71.8%) Alvarez has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

In 19 games this year, he has homered (24.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 43.6% of his games this year, Alvarez has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (56.4%), including nine multi-run games (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .264 AVG .280 .362 OBP .399 .466 SLG .652 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 28 RBI 36 39/20 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings