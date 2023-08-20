The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and six walks while hitting .280.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (25.6%).

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (38.5%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .313 AVG .250 .328 OBP .269 .633 SLG .449 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 24 RBI 18 23/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings