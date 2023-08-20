Currently the Houston Texans have the second-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Watch the Texans this season on Fubo!

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Houston Betting Insights

Houston covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston struggled on both sides of the ball last season.

The Texans lost every game at home last season, but they had three wins on the road.

The Texans were 3-8-1 in the AFC, including 3-2-1 in the AFC South.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 TD passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and picked up 108 yards.

Click here to read about Mills' 2023 fantasy outlook!

On the ground with the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and picked up 819 yards (51.2 per game).

Singletary also had 38 receptions for 280 yards and one TD.

Should you draft Singletary in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce rushed for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.

Is Pierce worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

Click here to learn more about Schultz's 2023 fantasy value!

In 17 games last year, Jalen Pitre totaled 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 147 tackles, and five interceptions.

Bet on Texans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens - +1800 2 September 17 Colts - +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +6000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +8000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +8000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1100 11 November 19 Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +5000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +1800 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

Odds are current as of August 20 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.