Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of August 20 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.
- Ravens games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- Baltimore ranked 16th in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Ravens went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.
- When the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.
- The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC overall.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson threw for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.
- In addition, Jackson ran for 764 yards and three TDs.
- Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
- On the ground, J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns and picked up 520 yards (65.0 per game).
- On defense last year, Patrick Queen helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 117 tackles, 9.0 TFL, five sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
