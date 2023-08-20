At +800, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of August 20.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Eagles games last season went over the point total.

Philadelphia was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (third-best with 389.1 yards per game) and total defense (second-best with 301.5 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Eagles posted seven wins at home last year and seven on the road.

Philadelphia was winless as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.

The Eagles were 4-2 in the NFC East and 9-3 in the NFC overall.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts had 22 TD passes and six interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 66.5% of his throws for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game).

Hurts also rushed for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

A.J. Brown had 88 receptions for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 13 games for the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Haason Reddick amassed 16.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots - +6600 2 September 14 Vikings - +4000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +10000 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +1800 7 October 22 Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +1000 13 December 3 49ers - +1000 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1500 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +3500 16 December 25 Giants - +6600 17 December 31 Cardinals - +20000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +6600

