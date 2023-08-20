The Houston Astros (70-54) will look to Kyle Tucker, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Seattle Mariners (68-55) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (9-8) to the mound, while Emerson Hancock will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (9-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Hancock - SEA (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (9-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing one hit.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.24 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 23 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Brown has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Hunter Brown vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .240 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .409 (17th in the league) with 154 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-17 with a double and five RBI in three innings.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emerson Hancock

Hancock (0-0) pitches first for the Mariners to make his third start this season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In two games this season, he has put up a 5.40 ERA and averages 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .289 against him.

Hancock will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

