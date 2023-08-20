Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +145 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set in the matchup.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 49-35 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

Houston has a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Astros have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-61-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 ATS.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-28 37-26 23-18 44-36 44-40 23-14

