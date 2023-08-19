Jose Altuve vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (hitting .474 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .318 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (36 of 52), with multiple hits 17 times (32.7%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (17.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (36.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).
- In 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.278
|AVG
|.352
|.411
|OBP
|.421
|.444
|SLG
|.602
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|19/19
|K/BB
|18/13
|4
|SB
|8
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.80), sixth in WHIP (1.056), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
