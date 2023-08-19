On Saturday, Jose Altuve (hitting .474 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .318 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (36 of 52), with multiple hits 17 times (32.7%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (17.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (36.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).

In 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .278 AVG .352 .411 OBP .421 .444 SLG .602 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 16 19/19 K/BB 18/13 4 SB 8

Mariners Pitching Rankings