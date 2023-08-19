Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will meet Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 49-34 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59% of those games).

Houston has a record of 31-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (62% winning percentage).

The Astros have a 60% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-61-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 37-26 23-18 44-35 44-39 23-14

