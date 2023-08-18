At +1800 as of August 18, the Baltimore Ravens aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore averaged 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in ), and it ranked ninth on defense with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens picked up five wins at home last year and five on the road.

When the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson had 17 TD passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).

Also, Jackson rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, catching 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

On the ground, J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns and picked up 520 yards (65.0 per game).

Patrick Queen compiled two interceptions to go with 117 tackles, 9.0 TFL, five sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans - +20000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1100 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +20000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +3500 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +1100 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +1000 17 December 31 Dolphins - +2500 18 January 7 Steelers - +6000

