Mauricio Dubon vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Dubon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last games.
- Dubon has recorded a hit in 68 of 96 games this season (70.8%), including 24 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|52
|.241
|AVG
|.281
|.269
|OBP
|.315
|.309
|SLG
|.410
|8
|XBH
|18
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|23
|20/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.04 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
