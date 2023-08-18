How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 18
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Ligue 1 slate on Friday, Olympique Marseille and FC Metz square off at Stade Saint Symphorien.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Friday's Ligue 1 action here. Check out the links below.
Watch FC Metz vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille (1-0-0) makes the trip to match up with FC Metz (0-0-1) at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-125)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+330)
- Draw: (+290)
