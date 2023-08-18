Chas McCormick vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- batting .303 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .288 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
- McCormick will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers during his last games.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.1% of them.
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (20.3%).
- He has scored in 34 games this year (43.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.9%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.323
|AVG
|.259
|.401
|OBP
|.359
|.605
|SLG
|.483
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|39/14
|K/BB
|48/18
|8
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
