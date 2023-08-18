Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 131 hits with 29 doubles, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .297/.377/.526 on the season.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 117 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .251/.349/.418 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 134 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 38 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.329/.451 so far this season.

Rodriguez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2 at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .256/.337/.387 slash line on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0 at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

