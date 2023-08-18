When the Houston Astros (70-52) and Seattle Mariners (66-55) meet at Minute Maid Park on Friday, August 18, J.P. France will get the call for the Astros, while the Mariners will send Bryce Miller to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +125 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-3, 2.74 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.04 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 82 times and won 49, or 59.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Astros have gone 29-12 (70.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Astros went 5-3 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (47.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +125 - 2nd

