The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Marlins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks while batting .272.

In 72.0% of his games this year (54 of 75), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (19 of 75), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this season (45.3%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (25.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .270 AVG .276 .367 OBP .399 .482 SLG .646 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 28 RBI 36 38/19 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings