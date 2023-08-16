Chas McCormick vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .284.
- McCormick will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 64.1% of his games this season (50 of 78), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (28.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 17.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this season (30.8%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 78 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.323
|AVG
|.250
|.401
|OBP
|.345
|.605
|SLG
|.458
|18
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|21
|39/14
|K/BB
|48/17
|8
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Luzardo (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the lefty went 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6).
