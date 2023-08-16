Jorge Soler rides a two-game homer streak into the Miami Marlins' (63-58) game against the Houston Astros (69-52) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (7-6) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (8-7) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-7, 3.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (7-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.19 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .224.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .250 batting average against him.

Luzardo has registered 12 quality starts this year.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season heading into this outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.