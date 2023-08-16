Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Houston Astros-Miami Marlins matchup at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Verlander Stats

The Astros' Justin Verlander (7-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1 at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 29 doubles, 23 home runs, 59 walks and 89 RBI (129 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .296/.377/.521 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 68 walks and 76 RBI (115 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .249/.349/.410 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 163 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .363/.407/.468 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 103 hits with 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .244/.332/.505 slash line on the year.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0

