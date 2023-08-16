On Wednesday, August 16, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (69-52) visit Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (63-58) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Marlins have -105 odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-7, 3.91 ERA)

Astros vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Astros have a 48-33 record (winning 59.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-4 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (45%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won 20 of 52 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +140 - 2nd

