Astros vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's game between the Miami Marlins (63-58) and Houston Astros (69-52) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 16.
The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (7-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-7, 3.91 ERA).
Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 81 games this season and won 48 (59.3%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 48-33, a 59.3% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 587.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|W 11-3
|J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth
|August 14
|@ Marlins
|L 5-1
|Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
|August 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 18
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Miller
|August 19
|Mariners
|-
|J.P. France vs Logan Gilbert
|August 20
|Mariners
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Emerson Hancock
|August 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Tanner Houck
|August 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Chris Sale
