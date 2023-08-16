Wednesday's game between the Miami Marlins (63-58) and Houston Astros (69-52) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 16.

The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (7-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-7, 3.91 ERA).

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 81 games this season and won 48 (59.3%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 48-33, a 59.3% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 53.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 587.

The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule