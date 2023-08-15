Yordan Alvarez -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 40 walks.

Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 71.6% of his games this year (53 of 74), with multiple hits 15 times (20.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (25.7%), homering in 6.7% of his chances at the plate.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this year (34 of 74), with two or more RBI 19 times (25.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 42 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .270 AVG .272 .367 OBP .389 .482 SLG .640 16 XBH 18 7 HR 14 28 RBI 36 38/19 K/BB 31/21 0 SB 0

