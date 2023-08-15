Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (hitting .488 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .323 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks.
- In 69.4% of his games this year (34 of 49), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (34.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 18.4% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Altuve has driven home a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 30 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.279
|AVG
|.359
|.417
|OBP
|.426
|.453
|SLG
|.621
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|15
|18/19
|K/BB
|18/12
|4
|SB
|8
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Cueto (0-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 37-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.33, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
