On Tuesday, Jacob Meyers (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 53.0% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.9% of them.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 37.3% of his games this year (31 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Marlins

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .195 AVG .255 .285 OBP .316 .320 SLG .447 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 42/15 K/BB 36/10 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings