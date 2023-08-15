When the Houston Astros (68-52) and Miami Marlins (63-57) meet at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, August 15, Cristian Javier will get the nod for the Astros, while the Marlins will send Johnny Cueto to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-125). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.36 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.33 ERA)

Astros vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 80 games this season and won 47 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 45-27 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Marlins have won 16 of 38 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Astros vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +150 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.