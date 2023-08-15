Astros vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (63-57) and the Houston Astros (68-52) facing off at LoanDepot park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.
The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (8-2) versus the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).
Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 80 times and won 47, or 58.8%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 45-27 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 581 total runs this season.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
|August 11
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|W 11-3
|J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth
|August 14
|@ Marlins
|L 5-1
|Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
|August 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 18
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Miller
|August 19
|Mariners
|-
|J.P. France vs Logan Gilbert
|August 20
|Mariners
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Emerson Hancock
|August 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Framber Valdez vs James Paxton
