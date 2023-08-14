Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .275 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 47 of 74 games this year (63.5%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (24.3%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.8% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.300
|AVG
|.252
|.317
|OBP
|.271
|.600
|SLG
|.435
|16
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|16
|22/2
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.08 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
