Monday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Astros and the Marlins, who will be sending Framber Valdez and Braxton Garrett to the mound, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for August 14.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Astros at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Valdez (9-7) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will counter with Garrett (6-3) when the clubs face off on Monday.

HOU: Valdez MIA: Garrett 22 (142 IP) Games/IP 23 (117 IP) 3.30 ERA 4.08 9.1 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Marlins

HOU Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

Pirates at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (2-1) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Carlos Carrasco (3-6) when the teams face off Monday.

PIT: Priester NYM: Carrasco 5 (23.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (81.1 IP) 8.75 ERA 6.42 7.6 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10.5 runs

Yankees at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-6) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will look to Max Fried (3-1) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

NYY: Schmidt ATL: Fried 24 (115 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 4.23 ERA 2.50 8.6 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -210

-210 NYY Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Athletics at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (2-9) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (6-8) when the teams play on Monday.

OAK: Sears STL: Mikolas 23 (125.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (141.1 IP) 4.15 ERA 4.20 8.4 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (6-8) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Max Scherzer (11-4) when the clubs face off on Monday.

LAA: Sandoval TEX: Scherzer 20 (109.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (120.2 IP) 4.10 ERA 3.88 7.6 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -185

-185 LAA Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (10-5) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-8) when the clubs meet on Monday.

SEA: Gilbert KC: Singer 23 (137.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (128.1 IP) 3.66 ERA 5.05 9.0 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Royals

SEA Odds to Win: -150

-150 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

ARI: Kelly COL: Flexen 20 (118 IP) Games/IP 20 (55.2 IP) 3.20 ERA 7.92 9.2 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies

ARI Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 11.5 runs

Orioles at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will counter with Yu Darvish (8-7) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

BAL: Rodriguez SD: Darvish 15 (74 IP) Games/IP 21 (120.1 IP) 5.84 ERA 4.19 9.7 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 BAL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (5-3) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Ryan Walker (4-1) for the game between the teams Monday.

TB: Glasnow SF: Walker 12 (68.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (41.1 IP) 3.15 ERA 2.40 12.6 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Giants

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 SF Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

