Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .230 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

In 44 of 82 games this year (53.7%) Meyers has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has had an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 of 82 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .195 AVG .263 .285 OBP .325 .320 SLG .460 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 42/15 K/BB 35/10 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings