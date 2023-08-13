On Sunday, Yainer Diaz (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks while hitting .276.

In 64.4% of his games this season (47 of 73), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (19.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 28 games this year (38.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), with two or more runs four times (5.5%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .303 AVG .252 .320 OBP .271 .605 SLG .435 16 XBH 14 10 HR 5 23 RBI 16 21/2 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings