Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 65.1% of his games this season (69 of 106), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has an RBI in 29 of 106 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.248
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.302
|.383
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|19
|39/19
|K/BB
|62/11
|8
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Silseth (3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
