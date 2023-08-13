The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .276.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this year (17.3%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

McCormick has driven home a run in 23 games this season (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (42.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .317 AVG .241 .399 OBP .338 .608 SLG .438 18 XBH 12 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 37/14 K/BB 47/17 7 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings