Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on August 13, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Jose Urquidy Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Urquidy Stats
- Jose Urquidy (2-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his eighth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Urquidy has made three starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.
- In seven appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Urquidy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 6
|3.1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|2.2
|7
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 18
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jose Urquidy's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 126 hits with 28 doubles, 22 home runs, 58 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He has a slash line of .297/.379/.519 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|5
|5
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 67 walks and 75 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.352/.416 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 20 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 74 walks and 83 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .305/.407/.661 so far this year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 102 hits with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.
- He has a slash line of .249/.307/.444 so far this season.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Aug. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.