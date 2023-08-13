Jose Urquidy is starting for the Houston Astros on Sunday against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in baseball with 153 total home runs.

Houston ranks 11th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .252 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (579 total runs).

The Astros' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

Houston has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Urquidy (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.

Urquidy has registered one quality start this year.

Urquidy will try to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Justin Verlander Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Logan Gilbert

