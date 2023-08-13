Jose Urquidy will start for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Angels are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Astros (-150). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Moneyline: -150, Underdog Moneyline: +125, Total: 9, Over Total Odds: -120, Under Total Odds: +100

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 47 of the 78 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.3%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Houston has gone 31-18 (63.3%).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this contest.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-58-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-25 35-25 23-17 42-33 43-37 22-13

