On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .252.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 73 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 117), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 47 games this season (40.2%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47.0% of his games this season (55 of 117), with two or more runs 12 times (10.3%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .256 AVG .248 .360 OBP .344 .403 SLG .429 14 XBH 22 8 HR 10 35 RBI 40 30/33 K/BB 38/34 4 SB 0

