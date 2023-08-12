The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 46 of 72 games this season (63.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .307 AVG .252 .325 OBP .271 .623 SLG .435 16 XBH 14 10 HR 5 21 RBI 16 18/2 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings