The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 123 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .510. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 69.6% of his games this year (80 of 115), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (27.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 41.7% of his games this season, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In 23 of those games (20.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 49 of 115 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .261 AVG .321 .346 OBP .399 .422 SLG .588 20 XBH 29 6 HR 15 29 RBI 55 27/27 K/BB 37/30 11 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings