Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 68 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had an RBI in 29 games this year (27.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (41.0%), including 11 multi-run games (10.5%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.246
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.302
|.384
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|19
|38/18
|K/BB
|62/11
|8
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (5-3 with a 4.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
