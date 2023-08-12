The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 68 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had an RBI in 29 games this year (27.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (41.0%), including 11 multi-run games (10.5%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .246 AVG .256 .323 OBP .302 .384 SLG .372 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 19 38/18 K/BB 62/11 8 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings