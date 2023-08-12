Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .230.
- Meyers has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this season (22.2%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.194
|AVG
|.263
|.286
|OBP
|.325
|.323
|SLG
|.460
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|21
|41/15
|K/BB
|35/10
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.