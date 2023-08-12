On Saturday, August 12 at 7:15 PM ET, the Houston Astros (67-50) host the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) at Minute Maid Park. J.P. France will get the call for the Astros, while Tyler Anderson will take the mound for the Angels.

The Astros are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Angels (+145). The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (8-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (5-3, 4.92 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 46 out of the 77 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have a 24-10 record (winning 70.6% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Astros have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have won in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 0-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

