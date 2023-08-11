Yordan Alvarez, with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .279 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 38 walks.

Alvarez has had a hit in 51 of 70 games this year (72.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.4%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (27.1%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (45.7%), with two or more RBI in 19 of them (27.1%).

He has scored in 41 of 70 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .287 AVG .270 .386 OBP .386 .519 SLG .648 16 XBH 18 7 HR 14 26 RBI 36 35/18 K/BB 31/20 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings