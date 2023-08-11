The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .275 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.

In 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (27 of 71), with two or more RBI seven times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .303 AVG .252 .322 OBP .271 .624 SLG .435 15 XBH 14 10 HR 5 21 RBI 16 17/2 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings